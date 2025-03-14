Global Baku Forum features panel discussion on "Path to Peace" (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ A panel discussion on the topic "Path to Peace" is being held as part of the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

The discussion includes the participation of former President of Croatia (2015–2020) Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, former Prime Minister of Israel (2006–2009) Ehud Olmert, Co-Chair of NGIC (Nizami Ganjavi International Center) and former Vice President of the World Bank (1992–2000) Ismail Serageldin, former Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel (2006–2009) and Minister of Justice (2013–2014) Tzipi Livni, former First Lady of Ukraine (2005–2010) Kateryna Yushchenko, former President of Montenegro (1998–2002 and 2018–2023) Milo Dukanovic, former Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (2002–2007), former Vice Prime Minister, and official spokesperson of the Turkish government (2009–2015) Bulent Arinc, former President of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly Miroslav Lajcak, and former US Ambassador to the UK and former Chairman of WPP Philip Lader.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 through 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

Will be updated

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel