Croatian FM plots diplomatic visit to Kazakhstan

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 14. Croatia's Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Gordan Grlić-Radman, will visit Kazakhstan on an official trip at the end of April this year, Trend reports.

The minister declared this during the meeting with Kazakhstan's Ambassador, Daulet Batrashev.

Throughout the meeting, the parties deliberated on the current state and prospects of bilateral relations, as well as the implementation of agreements reached during the talks between the foreign ministers of the two countries in Zagreb last November. Special attention was given to strengthening political dialogue and economic ties.

In addition, the sides exchanged views on a number of important regional and global issues, as well as on cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the UN, OSCE, Council of Europe and other international organizations.

At the end of the talks, Grlić Radman confirmed Croatia's commitment to deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan and Croatia established diplomatic relations in 1992. Since then, they have maintained political dialogue and cooperation on the international stage.