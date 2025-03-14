EU needs to sustain strategic co-op with US - Bulgarian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ Europe and the EU must continue their constructive and strategic cooperation with the US administration, Bulgaria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Georgi Georgiev, said at the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"Europe and the European Union must continue their constructive and strategic cooperation with the US administration. This is a political necessity if we truly aim for the common goal of achieving a comprehensive, fair, and long-lasting peace in Ukraine in line with the principles of the UN Charter and international law," the minister said.

Georgiev emphasized that strong partnerships based on shared values and the commitment to peace remain essential in international relations.

"The strategic partnership between the European Union and the United States, which played a crucial role in ensuring peace, stability, and prosperity after World War II, is more necessary today than ever before," he added.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 through 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

