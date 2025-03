BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The International Airport in Azerbaijan's Lachin is set to begin operations this year, Trend reports.

According to a report from the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan on its activities in 2024, after the completion of airports in Fuzuli and Zangilan, construction of the third airport in Gorchu, located in the Lachin district, is also underway in the areas liberated from occupation.

The airport is expected to be operational by early 2025.