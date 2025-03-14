EU welcomes completion of peace agreement negotiations between Azerbaijan, Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The European Union welcomes the statements made by Armenia and Azerbaijan regarding the conclusion of negotiations on the draft peace agreement and the establishment of interstate relations, Trend reports, citing a statement by the EU High Representative/Vice-President.

"The European Union welcomes the respective announcements made by Armenia and Azerbaijan on the finalisation of their negotiations on the draft Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations. We commend both sides for their persistent work over the past few years in this direction, both on the bilateral track and with the involvement of the international community. The announcements represent a decisive step towards lasting peace and security in the region. It is key to keep this momentum and ensure smooth completion of this process with the same forward-looking and compromise-oriented approach, from both sides," reads the statement.

The EU said it fully supports the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalisation process and stands ready to provide additional support and expertise, should the sides request it.

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement on March 13, noting that the negotiations on the text of the draft Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been concluded.

"We also reiterate the long-lasting and principled position of Azerbaijan that the amendment to Armenia’s constitution to eliminate the claims against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is a prerequisite to allow the signing of the negotiated text. Furthermore, we emphasize the necessity to formally abolish the obsolete and dysfunctional Minsk Group and related structures of the OSCE. We are ready to continue the bilateral dialogue on these and other issues related to the normalization process between the two countries," reads the statement.