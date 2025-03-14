Azerbaijan poised to strengthen regional strategic security - Israeli official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Azerbaijan can play an important role in the formation of a new strategic security system in the Middle East due to its strong friendly ties with Israel and special strategic relations with Türkiye, Tzipi Livni, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel in 2006-2009 and Justice Minister in 2013-2014 said during a panel discussion on “The Path to Peace” at the 12th Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

According to her, given the situation in Syria, as well as Azerbaijan's ties with other Muslim countries, Baku can make a significant contribution to the creation of a new security system in the region.

“I believe that if we focus on this and a common strategy, progress will be possible,” Tzipi Livni emphasized.

The XII Global Baku Forum will be held from March 13 through 15 this year under the motto “Rethinking the World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities”.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The event will discuss key global issues such as geopolitical changes, multilateralism, global health crisis, reconstruction and regional stability of the world, COP29, and others.

The forum will bring together more than 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, more than 15 former prime ministers, about 10 heads of UN and international agencies, as well as more than 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.