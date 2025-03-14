EU welcomes signing of border agreement between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The European Union welcomes the signing of a final border agreement on the delimitation and demarcation of the shared border between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan, said High Representative, Vice-President Kaja Kallas, Trend reports.

"This is an important moment and a significant step forward based on dialogue and peaceful resolution of disputes. The agreement will strengthen the resilience and stability of Central Asia.

The European Union supports regional cooperation, a principle on which it is itself founded, and stands ready to support the implementation of the agreement, in line with its Strategy for Central Asia and the Joint Roadmap for Deepening Ties between the EU and Central Asia," the statement reads.

Yesterday, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan signed an agreement on their state border, following talks between the two countries' leaders. This agreement marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations. Additionally, a Joint Statement was issued to further enhance friendship and good-neighborly ties between the two nations.