Azerbaijan's 2024 expenditure on reconstruction of liberated territories disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Last year, Azerbaijan spent 5.35 billion manat ($3.1 billion) from the state budget on the reconstruction and restoration of the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

According to the report from the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan on its 2024 activities, a total of 17.6 billion manat ($10.3 billion) has been allocated for this purpose from the state budget between 2021 and 2024.

The 2025 state budget includes 4 billion manat ($2.3 billion) for ongoing restoration efforts.