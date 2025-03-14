Global Baku Forum solidifies status of int'l organization over decade - Latvian ex-president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ The Global Baku Forum has proven itself as an international organization in 12 years, and this is a success story, the former Latvian President Valdis Zatlers told Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the XII Global Baku Forum in Baku, Zatlers emphasized that the forum has become a tradition.

"In the early forums, the goal was to gather small groups and discuss various perspectives on regional and global issues. Now, the forum has evolved into a global event. We can now pragmatically discuss different viewpoints and proposals in the context of ongoing conflicts around the world. I appreciate this year’s pragmatic approach. Who is behind this magnificence? Of course, it is Azerbaijan. Because this is Azerbaijan's idea," he said

Zatlers highlighted that the Global Baku Forum is necessary and that it will continue to be successful in the future.

"This shows that Azerbaijan has become not only a regional player in politics, but I would say a significant global player," the former president noted.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 through 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel