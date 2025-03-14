Armenia's rapid arming policy poses serious risks to region - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Armenia's relatively rapid policy of arming itself following the Second Karabakh War poses a danger to the region, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov told reporters at the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

“At the same time, we have consistently conveyed our position that the activities of the mission, which exists today on the conditional border and has been operating for the second year, presenting itself as a civilian mission of the European Union, and engaged in intelligence activities, poses a serious risk to stability and peace in the region. We believe that if today we are already agreeing on the text of a peace agreement and talking about the establishment of lasting peace in the region, then, of course, the elimination of both the first and the second factor is a necessary condition,” he said.

The deputy minister emphasized that only in this case it is possible to talk about the establishment of lasting peace in the region:

One of these points is precisely the condition of the absence of third parties on the conditional border and on the border that will be de-emphasized and demarcated in the future. This condition was also accepted by Armenia in the coming days. Therefore, we believe that we are going in the right direction. However, it is important that the conditions we have mentioned be met. The first one is the cessation of armament and the second one is the absence of any third parties on the border.