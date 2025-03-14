Azerbaijan's 'YAŞAT' Fund lays its cards on table with its annual balance sheet value

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ By the time the reporting year wrapped up, the "YAŞAT" Foundation had raked in a whopping 92,475.4 thousand manat, with 4,380.2 thousand manat earmarked for 2024, Trend reports.

The data was disclosed during a plenary session of the National Assembly, where the 2024 report on the Cabinet's' activities was reviewed.

The report indicated that the Fund spent a total of 87.7 million manat ($51.5 million) across various areas of its operations, with 7.75 million manat ($4.5 million) of this amount being spent during 2024. At the end of the reporting period, the remaining balance was 4.71 million manat ($2.77 million).

In 2024, a total of 27 requests were fulfilled in the direction of improving living conditions, including 24 from the families of martyrs and three from the injured. To fulfill these requests, 88,500 manat ($52,058) were allocated from the fund's budget.

Regarding education, additional education, professional training, and the development of creative potential, 644 requests were fulfilled, including 527 from the families of martyrs and 87 from the injured. To support these, 1.75 million manat ($1 million) were spent from the fund's budget.

During the reporting year, 108,000 manat ($63,529) were transferred to 54 individuals (39 members of martyr families and 15 injured individuals), with each receiving 2,000 manat ($1,176).

In terms of medical treatment and psychological support, 23,530 requests were fulfilled, including 16,482 from martyr families and 7,048 from the injured. A total of 5.5 million manat ($3.2 million) were allocated for these requests, with 818,500 manat ($481,469) used for treatments abroad.

In 2024, the Fund successfully implemented 16 projects, with financial support from partners. A total of 396,600 manat ($233,291) were spent on these projects.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel