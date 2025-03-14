XII Global Baku Forum views post peace reconstruction and regional stability aspects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ A panel discussion on the topic "Rebuilding for Peace: Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Regional Stability" is taking place as part of the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

The discourse includes notable individuals such as Oluṣẹgun Ọbasanjọ, former President of Nigeria, who held office from 1976 to 1979 and again from 1999 to 2007; Natalia Gavrilița, former Prime Minister of Moldova from 2021 to 2023; and Joomart Otorbaev, former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan from 2014 to 2015. Lazăr Comănescu, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania and current Secretary-General of the Permanent International Secretariat (PERMIS) of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), will also participate.

Also in attendance are Volkan Bozkır, former President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly and former Minister for EU Affairs of Türkiye from 2015 to 2016, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sheikh Sharif Ahmed, former President of Somalia from 2009 to 2012, and Penny Low, Member of Parliament in Singapore from 2001 to 2015 and founder of Social Innovation Park.

The XII Global Baku Forum started on March 13 and will continue until March 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum has brought together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

