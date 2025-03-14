Mid-powers gain greater influence in new world order - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The role of mid-powers in the new world order is increasing, Bulgarian President in 1997-2002 Petar Stoyanov said during a panel discussion on “Middle Powers in the New World Order” at the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

“Today, 35 years since the end of the Cold War, the role of the US as the sole superpower is being seriously challenged,” Stoyanov noted.

He emphasized that middle powers, with their ability to build shifting coalitions, will play a significant role in the new world order. This is something the so-called great powers cannot afford.

According to him, many middle powers are members of BRICS, which now also includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia. Meanwhile, Türkiye, Thailand, and Malaysia have already applied to join.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 through 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.