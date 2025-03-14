Azerbaijani society in Barcelona celebrates decade of cultural achievements (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ The event dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Society of Barcelona was held, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The event featured the Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov, the Consul of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Spain Afqan Khalili, members of the Azerbaijani community in the country, representatives of the diaspora from Türkiye and other Turkic-speaking peoples, as well as local community members and media.

First, the "Homeland Nearby" program, dedicated to the House of Azerbaijan in Barcelona and the Azerbaijani Society of Barcelona, was aired.

The Coordinator of the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in Spain for Barcelona, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Society of Barcelona, and the House of Azerbaijan in Barcelona Karim Karimov, thanked the Azerbaijani government for its attention and care for fellow countrymen living abroad.

Speaking about the successful continuation of the diaspora policy initiated by the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and carried on by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Muradov noted that every Azerbaijani living abroad is the focus of attention of our state. He highly appreciated the contribution of Azerbaijani communities abroad, diaspora organizations, including the Azerbaijani Society of Barcelona, to diaspora activities.

He expressed satisfaction with the expansion and strengthening of the Azerbaijani community in Spain in recent years.

A concert program was then presented, directed by member of the Azerbaijani Society of Barcelona, Gulnar Hajiyeva. The program included Azerbaijani, Turkish, and Spanish music and dances. Performances by teachers and students of the dance group at the House of Azerbaijan in Barcelona, Spanish dancers, and Turkish singers were met with enthusiastic applause.

On behalf of the committee, gifts were presented to the participants of the artistic part.

