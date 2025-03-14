Azerbaijan's economy sees 4.1% growth in 2024 - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. In 2024, Azerbaijan's GDP amounted to 126.3 billion manat ($74.2 billion), reflecting a 4.1% real increase year-on-year, said Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Trend reports.

As he addressed the discussion of the Cabinet of Ministers' report on its 2024 activities at today's plenary session of the Parliament, Asadov highlighted that in 2024, the GDP in the oil and gas sector grew by 0.3%, while the non-oil and gas sector saw a 6.2% increase.

"The non-oil industry grew by 7.3%. GDP per capita rose by 3.6%, reaching 12,400 manat ($7,300)," the PM added.