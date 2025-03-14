Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan border deal ushers in new era of co-op - Jozef Síkela

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 14. The border agreement between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan opens a new era in their relations and the entire region, the European Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jozef Síkela wrote on X, Trend reports.

"I am very happy to be visiting Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan at this historic moment. The border agreement between the two countries opens a new era in relations between them and also the whole region. It will also pave the way for enhanced trade and exchanges between both people," noted Jozef Síkela.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan signed an agreement on the state border yesterday. This document was signed following negotiations between the heads of state of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, marking an important step in strengthening the relations between the two countries. In addition, a joint statement was signed on further strengthening friendship and good-neighborly relations.