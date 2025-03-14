Kazakhstan, Germany join forces to improve multimodal transport efficiency

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 14. Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan, Marat Karabaev, held a meeting with the Project Manager and Representative of the Management Board of the RhenusGroupHeinrich Kerstgens, Trend reports.

Throughout the meeting, the parties deliberated on current projects and prospects for implementing new Kazakh-German initiatives aimed at developing warehousing infrastructure and multimodal transport.

"We are confident that Kazakhstan, as a key transit hub, plays an increasingly important role in global logistics. It is important to continue developing terminal capacities and building new projects that will help significantly increase the country's transit potential," noted Heinrich Kerstgens.

Marat Karabaev, in turn, underscored the Ministry of Transport's readiness to cooperate with investors to fully unlock Kazakhstan's transport and logistics potential.

Rhenus, a company ranked among the top 25 largest logistics companies in the world, presented its plans to modernize and expand its terminal network, including a project to build a container terminal in the Aktau port area.

The company is a global logistics that provides a range of supply chain solutions, including transportation, warehousing, and freight forwarding services. The company operates in various sectors such as automotive, chemicals, healthcare, and retail, offering tailored services to meet the needs of their clients. Rhenus is known for its comprehensive solutions across road, air, sea, and rail logistics.