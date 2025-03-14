Kazakhstan pushes for stronger investment in core economic sectors

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 14. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced a significant increase in funding for the real sector of the economy at the IV session of the National Kurultai (Congress), Trend reports.

"This year, funding for the real sector of the economy is planned to be increased almost twofold, to 8 trillion tenge ($16 billion). In the following years, the government will aim to raise funding for the real sector to 10 trillion tenge ($20 billion)," Tokayev said.

According to the president, this will be an unprecedented measure of support for businesses in the country and will help create new economic growth points in the regions, as well as eliminate existing imbalances in regional development. The president underscored that such steps are necessary to ensure the stability of the economy and stimulate the growth of the private sector.



Moreover, President Tokayev noted the implementation of large infrastructure projects, such as the launch of the gas processing plant at Kashagan, the construction of new main gas pipelines, and the modernization of energy infrastructure, which will also contribute to the development of the economy and improve the quality of life for the population.



The IV meeting of the National Kurultai (congress) with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is being held today in Kazakhstan's Burabay. The event is attended by speakers of the Majilis and Senate, members of the government, deputies, and members of the National Commission.



Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel