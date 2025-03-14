Azerbaijani PM names volume of country's foreign trade turnover for 2024

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The volume of Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover reached about $47.4 billion in 2024 and the trade surplus totaled $5.3 billion, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said in his speech at the discussion of the Cabinet of Ministers' Activity Report for 2024 today's plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

According to him, the volume of exports in the non-oil sector exceeded $3.3 billion.

He noted that in 2024, the country's strategic foreign exchange reserves increased by $2.5 billion (or 3.7 percent) to $71 billion (currently $73 billion), which is 14 times higher than the external public debt.

“By the end of last year, the external public debt decreased by 20.6 percent and amounted to $5.1 billion, which is 6.9 percent of the total GDP,” Asadov added.