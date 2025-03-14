Kazakhstan to build new highway with direct access to Middle Corridor - Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Kazakhstan will build a new highway with direct access to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route - the Middle Corridor, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced, Trend reports.

"I am pleased to announce the launch of another key infrastructure project. The government has been instructed to begin construction of a highway from Astana through Arkalyk, Turgay, and Irgiz, providing direct access to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

This new highway will cut the travel distance between the central and western regions of the country by 560 kilometers. It is a major project that will drive the development of the entire Turgay region," Tokayev said at a Kurultai meeting.

The president also highlighted plans to launch around 200 investment projects annually over the next four years.

"This will help us build a new industrial framework and strengthen Kazakhstan’s transit and transport potential.

Large-scale infrastructure projects are vital for our country, as they boost regional economies, create thousands of new jobs, and improve citizens' quality of life. Ultimately, implementing ambitious projects is the only way to reinforce Kazakhstan’s regional leadership," Tokayev added.