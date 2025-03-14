Azerbaijani Defense Industry Ministry production surpasses previous year's output

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ The enterprises under the Ministry of Defense Industry raked in a total of 781.8 million manat ($459.8 million) worth of products in 2025, showing a 14.7 percent jump compared to the previous year, Trend reports.

The data was disclosed during a plenary session of Parliament, where the 2024 report on the Cabinet of Ministers' activities was reviewed.

The report also highlighted that the total value of products exported by the ministry’s enterprises reached 565.8 million manat ($332.8 million).

The Ministry's enterprises overhauled armored platforms, weaponry systems, and ancillary apparatus across 55 distinct classifications in the fiscal year 2024. Additionally, contracts were signed and comprehensively enacted for the divestiture of an array of products across 336 classifications.

