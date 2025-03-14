Mid-powers poised to influence changes in int'l governance - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The middle powers can significantly influence international governance as well as play an important role in building global coalitions, said Benita Ferrero-Waldner, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Austria 2000-2004; European Commissioner for External Relations and European Neighborhood Policy 2004-2009; European Commissioner for Trade and European Neighborhood Policy 2009-2010 during the during a panel discussion on “Middle Powers in the New World Order” at the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

According to her, middle powers have important regional influence and strategic autonomy, which allows them to establish multifaceted relations with the world's major powers without succumbing to their pressure. This enables them to influence international negotiations and contribute to global governance structures while maintaining their independence.

“Middle powers can change international governance by making a meaningful contribution to restoring confidence in global governance, which is particularly important in times of political crisis and multipolarity,” she noted.

Ferrero-Waldner emphasized that such countries can build coalitions with developing states and alternative institutions such as BRICS and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), which increases opportunities for economic and security cooperation.

Furthermore, she added that middle powers should actively maintain order based on international rules and work on stability, human rights, and conflict prevention.

The XII Global Baku Forum will be held from March 13 through 15 this year under the motto “Rethinking the World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities”.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The event will discuss key global issues such as geopolitical changes, multilateralism, global health crisis, reconstruction and regional stability of the world, COP29, and others.

The forum will bring together more than 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, more than 15 former prime ministers, about 10 heads of UN and international agencies, as well as more than 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.