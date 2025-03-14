Azerbaijan issues official statement on country's role in Syria's reconstruction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ The committee has not yet been approached regarding participation in reconstruction efforts in Syria, Anar Guliyev, the Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, told reporters on the sidelines of the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"However, in the past, following the earthquake in Türkiye, Azerbaijan provided support, allocated financial resources, and rebuilt a neighborhood through the State Housing Construction Agency," he said.

Guliyev also highlighted that certain reconstruction projects are being prepared in Ukraine, with more projects in the works.

"In the future, if necessary, Azerbaijan is ready to provide support to partner and friendly countries, sharing its expertise and experience," he added.

The XII Global Baku Forum has started on March 13 and will continue until March 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities.".

Discussions focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum has brought together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

