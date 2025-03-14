So-called regime’s "army" was largest armed formation of Armenia`s armed forces - Bako Sahakyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. During a hearing at the Baku Military Court on Friday, defendant Bako Sahakyan, in response to prosecutors’ questions, stated that the so-called regime’s "army" was controlled by Armenia’s Armed Forces, Trend reports.

He emphasized that the so-called regime’s "army" was the largest formation within the Armenian Armed Forces.

Sahakyan also noted that the president of Armenia appointed the "defense minister," "chief of the general staff of the armed forces," and other high-ranking officials of the so-called regime based on recommendations from Armenia’s Ministry of Defense. He clarified that he was not involved in these appointments, adding, “We did not hide it.”

The defendant acknowledged that all matters related to the divisions and management of the so-called regime’s "military structures" were handled by the Republic of Armenia.

Court proceedings continue against Armenian citizens accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including preparing and conducting a war of aggression, acts of genocide, violations of the laws and customs of warfare, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, and numerous other offenses resulting from Armenia’s military aggression.