Azerbaijan probes Turkish hotel fire victims for countrymen - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The investigation into the presence of Azerbaijani citizens among the dead and wounded in the fire in the hotel of the ski resort “Kartalkaya” in the Turkish province of Bolu is underway, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Trend.

To note, a strong fire broke out in the hotel located in the ski resort "Kartalkaya".

The fire started last night at about 03:30 local time on the fourth floor of the 11-story building. As many as 30 fire engines and 28 ambulances were dispatched.

The incident left at least 10 people dead and 32 injured.

Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydin indicated that the cause of the fire remains undetermined, yet he conjectures that it originated on the floor housing the restaurant. At the time of the occurrence, there were 234 guests in the hotel.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel