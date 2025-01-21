Türkiye declares one-day national mourning

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. One-day national mourning has been declared in Türkiye, the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said at a press conference following a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

The head of state expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the fire.

To note, the death toll from the fire has reached 66 people, while 51 others have been injured.

The fire occurred last night at about 03:30 local time on the fourth floor of an 11-storey building. Thirty fire engines and 28 ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

According to Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydin, the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but it is believed that the fire broke out on the floor where the restaurant was located. At the time of the incident, 234 guests were in the hotel.

An investigation has been launched into the fire. Among those detained are the hotel owner and three employees.