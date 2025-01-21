Uzbekistan shares volume of industrial output in 2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 21. Uzbekistan's enterprises manufactured industrial products worth 885.8 trillion soums ($68.5 billion) in 2024.

The data obtained by Trend from the country’s Statistics Agency shows that this figure has increased by 34.4 percent year-on-year (659 trillion soums, or $51 billion in 2023).

In the structure of production, the largest weight fell on the enterprises of the manufacturing industry, the output of which amounted to 753.6 trillion soums ($58.3 billion). The mining and quarrying industry ranked second with a production volume worth 67.8 trillion soums ($5.2 billion) during this period. Uzbekistan’s electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply production reached 59.9 trillion soums ($4.6 billion), while water supply, sewerage, waste collection, and utilization totaled 4.5 trillion soums ($348.3 million).

During this period, Uzbekistan's Tashkent city (170.7 trillion soums or $13.2 billion), Navoi (145 trillion soums or $11.2 billion), and Tashkent (139.1 trillion soums or $10.7 billion) regions accounted for the largest share in the total volume of industrial production in the country.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's enterprises churned out industrial products valued at a whopping 780.8 trillion soums ($60 billion) from January through November 2024. The industrial production index amounted to 106.8 percent compared to the same period last year.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel