Uzbekistan reveals its foreign trade turnover for 2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 21. Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $65.9 billion in 2024.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Statistics Agency shows that this figure increased by 3.7 percent year-on-year ($63.5 billion in 2023).

In 2024, Uzbekistan's exports hit $26.9 billion, whereas imports climbed to $38.9 billion.

During this period, the lion's share of trade turnover was logged with China, reaching a whopping $12.4 billion. Russia took the silver medal with a turnover of $11.6 billion, while Kazakhstan secured the bronze with a figure of $4.2 billion.



When it comes to the regions of the country, Tashkent city led the pack with a whopping trade turnover of $25.3 billion, leaving the Tashkent region in its dust at $5.8 billion and the Andijan region trailing behind at $4.1 billion.

To note, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $59.37 billion from January through November 2024. This figure has increased by 3.6 percent compared to the same period last year ($57.31 billion in January-November 2023).

