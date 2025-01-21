Kyrgyzstan signs MoU with Japan to boost workforce opportunities

Photo: Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 21. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan, the Public Interest Foundation International Manpower Development Organization of Japan, and the Kyrgyz State University (KSU), Trend reports.

According to the Kyrgyz ministry, the agreement, designed to prepare specialists for employment in Japan, is expected to address the growing labor demand in Japan while providing Kyrgyz citizens with new job opportunities.

The MoU is set to pave the way for training qualified personnel, gearing them up for a smooth transition into Japan's workforce.

Kyrgyz Minister of Labor Ravshanbek Sabirov emphasized the significance of the partnership, stressing the role it will play in professional development and enhancing Kyrgyz citizens’ engagement in the global community.

In turn, President of the Public Interest Foundation International Manpower Development Organization, Hitoshi Kanamori, expressed Japan’s commitment to supporting human capital development and fostering cultural ties with Kyrgyzstan.

Moreover, Rector of the Kyrgyz State University Aygul Abdrayeva reaffirmed KSU’s readiness to take on the responsibility of training the specialists needed for this initiative.

