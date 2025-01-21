Uzbekistan shares its gas production statistics in 2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 21. Uzbekistan's natural gas production totaled 44.5 billion cubic meters in 2024.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Statistics Agency shows that this figure is 4.9 percent less compared to the same period last year (46.7 billion cubic meters in 2023).

Furthermore, the volume of gas condensate produced in 2024 reached 1.21 million tons, up 1.6 percent compared to the same period last year (1.19 million tons).

Meanwhile, Uzbekneftegaz (Uzbekistan’s oil and gas company) plans to increase the volume of gas production in the country. The company intends to intensify geological exploration. Detailed surveys will begin at 15 promising sites, and seismic exploration will cover an expanded area of 6,500 square kilometers.

In 2025, a program for geological development and the exploration of new fields developed with international experts will also be launched.