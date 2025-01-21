Russia prepared to aid in restoring relations between Armenia, Azerbaijan – Lavrov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Russia is prepared to provide the necessary assistance to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, said Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Trend reports.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

"Regional security plays a significant role in our actions regarding the South Caucasus direction.

We are ready to assist in the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan across all tracks, in line with the bilateral agreements reached between the leaders of the three countries in the years 2020 to 2022. We believe these agreements remain relevant, especially in light of the current situation in the region," stated Lavrov.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel