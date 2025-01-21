Iran-Azerbaijan joint economic commission meeting kicks off in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The 16th meeting of the Joint Economic Commission between Iran and Azerbaijan began today (January 21) in Tehran, Iran, Head of the International Affairs Center of the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development Amin Taraffo told the Iranian media, Trend reports.

Taraffo stated that after a three-year hiatus, the first day of the meeting will involve specialists and experts from both countries discussing various sectors, including economy, trade, culture, transport, tourism, electricity, energy, and other areas of economic cooperation.

The official added that a memorandum of understanding will be signed following the conclusion of the experts’ meeting on January 22, which will be attended by Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh, and Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Shahin Mustafayev. Taraffo expressed hope that the meeting would yield significant outcomes for the development of relations between the two countries.

The official highlighted that one of the key projects to be discussed during the meeting is the development of the “Araz Corridor,” which connects Azerbaijan to Iran and Nakhchivan via road and railway. The construction of new border terminals and bridges will also be on the agenda.

Taraffo emphasized that the joint borders between Iran and Azerbaijan within the North-South International Transport Corridor are of great significance for freight transportation in the region. He expressed optimism that potential obstacles to cooperation would be addressed during this meeting and the necessary measures would be taken to further develop transport relations between the two nations.