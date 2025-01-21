Death toll from Turkish hotel fire rises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the death toll from the fire at the hotel in the Kartalkaya ski resort has risen to 76, Trend reports.

"According to the latest data, the death toll is 76. The identities of 52 victims have been established. The bodies of 45 of them have been handed over to their relatives. Nine people have been detained so far during the investigation," said Ali Yerlikaya.

To note, the fire occurred last night at about 03:30 local time on the fourth floor of an 11-storey building. Thirty fire engines and 28 ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

According to Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydin, the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but it is believed that the fire broke out on the floor where the restaurant was located. At the time of the incident, 234 guests were in the hotel.

An investigation has been launched into the fire. Among those detained are the hotel owner and three employees.