Kyrgyzstan's future trade house in Azerbaijan set to expedite joint projects - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The inauguration of Kyrgyzstan's trade house in Azerbaijan will contribute to the accelerated realization of joint projects, ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan Maksat Mamytkanov said at the signing ceremony of the agreement on the opening of Kyrgyzstan's Trade House in Baku, Trend reports.

“We are very pleased to ink this agreement. It is aimed at ensuring that the conditions created by Ocuklu Holding Company contribute to the accelerated implementation of joint projects between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan. We expect that this will allow us to attract entrepreneurs to Azerbaijan who are ready to directly engage in the fulfillment of these initiatives. Our efforts are focused on creating a platform, a specific space where projects will be discussed and developed,” the ambassador said

He believes that the partnership between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan spans a broad spectrum of fields, encompassing everything from cultural and humanitarian efforts to regional collaboration.

“Here we will have a platform where we can unite our businessmen interested in Azerbaijan and local entrepreneurs. This platform will serve as a venue for discussing potential areas of collaboration, prospects, and business ventures,” the ambassador noted.

