Azerbaijan's Economy Minister expands on nation's input to global energy security (PHOTO)

Oil&Gas Materials 21 January 2025 12:41 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Mikayil Jabbarov / X

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Azerbaijan's role in ensuring global energy security was highlighted during the session titled "Leaders Circle: Financing the Energy Transition – A New Horizon," the country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on his X page, Trend reports.

"As part of President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in the Davos Economic Forum, we attended the 'Leaders Circle: Financing the Energy Transition – A New Horizon' session.

We engaged in valuable discussions on the key opportunities and challenges for a successful energy transformation, as well as the financing of the energy transition. We also exchanged views on Azerbaijan’s active initiatives in ensuring global energy security and reliable energy supply as a trusted partner, maintaining a fair approach, advancing the #greenenergy transition strategy, and the results achieved at COP29, which was hosted by our country," the publication reads.

