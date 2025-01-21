Uzbekistan, Türkiye push forward their collaborative projects through grants

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 21. Uzbekistan and Türkiye discussed advancement of joint projects through Turkish grants and financial-technical support, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between the Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Munira Aminova with Turkish Ambassador to Uzbekistan Olgan Bekar and Head of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) in Uzbekistan Ali Riza Tezcan.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of strengthening ties with TIKA and other Turkish institutions, including the Turkish Academy of Sciences (TÜBA), the Space Technologies Research Institute of TÜBİTAK, and major Turkish companies operating in Uzbekistan.

Key areas of cooperation include healthcare, education, agriculture, preservation of Uzbekistan’s cultural and material heritage, and other strategic sectors.

Meanwhile, trade turnover volume between Uzbekistan and Türkiye amounted to $2.93 billion in 2024. This indicator shows a 7.8 percent decrease year-on-year ($3.16 billion in 2023).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel