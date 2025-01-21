Azerbaijan reveals number of registered candidates for municipal election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. A total of 16,096 people have been registered as candidates in the municipal election, the chairman of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov said at today's meeting of the CEC, Trend reports.

He reminded that up to 70,000 observers have been registered.

“Up to 26,000 observers from 23 political parties will observe the election. They will observe at 5,734 polling stations,” Panahov said.

To note, a municipal election will be held in Azerbaijan on January 29.