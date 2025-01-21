Azerbaijan's Land Forces convene in Khankendi to address border situation with Armenia

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaija

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. On January 21, an operational meeting of the Land Forces was held under the leadership of Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Ministers, Commanders of types of troops (forces), Chiefs of Main Departments, Departments and Services, as well as Land Forces’ headquarters and army corps Commanders.

"The operational meeting commenced with commemorating the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. The Minister of Defense delivered to the meeting participants the tasks assigned to the Azerbaijan Army by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

The meeting also discussed measures for combat training of military units and the state of military discipline.

The minister gave relevant instructions on improving the service-combat activity of military units, increasing vigilance, as well as on the accurate and timely execution of upcoming tasks.

The significance of prioritizing all supplies for units performing combat duties in challenging terrain and high-altitude environments, as well as enhancing their moral and psychological training, was emphasized.

In the end, the importance of focusing on the high-quality implementation of the measures was noted," the ministry added.

