Azerbaijan's Baku Initiative Group, Réunion Island's Ka Ubuntu Organization sign memo (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. A memorandum was signed between the Azerbaijani Baku Initiative Group and Réunion Island’s "Ka Ubuntu" independence movement organization, Trend reports.

The memorandum was signed by Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group, and Romain Katambara, Chairman of the Ka Ubuntu movement organization, at an international conference in Azerbaijan’s Baku titled "Réunion's Independence: A Look at France's Colonial Legacy and the Path to Sovereignty."

The memorandum outlines practical cooperation between the two organizations.

Notably, Réunion is the 11th region with which the Baku Initiative Group has formed a partnership.

