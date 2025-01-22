Uzbekistan shares trade turnover volume with Czechia

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 22. The trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Czechia hit $407.4 million from January through November 2024.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Statistics Agency shows that this is 26.3 percent more compared to the same period last year ($322.4 million in January-November 2023).

Czechia has secured a position within the upper echelon of Uzbekistan's trading partners, ranking among the top 20 entities in terms of bilateral commerce.



Uzbekistan's outbound trade to Czechia reached a valuation of $50.2 million. This figure has increased by 4.8 percent on an annualized basis, amounting to $47.9 million during the January-November 2023 timeframe.



At the same time, the import metrics from Czechia to Uzbekistan reached an impressive $357.2 million, reflecting a substantial increase of 30.1 percent relative to the $274.5 million recorded in the preceding fiscal year.



Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade volume reached $59.4 billion from January through November 2024, reflecting an uptick of 3.6 percent on a year-over-year basis ($57.3 billion in January-November 2023).