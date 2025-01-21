Turkish Igdir hosts meeting with Azerbaijani community (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan Fuad Muradov has met with the Azerbaijani community in the Turkish Igdir city, a source in the committee told Trend.

The meeting, held at the House of Azerbaijan, featured the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Muradov provided detailed information about Azerbaijan's diaspora policy, delivered a report on long-term projects implemented by the committee, discussed the Houses of Azerbaijan abroad, coordination councils, Sunday schools, the V Congress of the World Azerbaijanis in Shusha, and other important areas of diaspora activities.

He also thanked the community members for their contributions to the work of the diaspora.

The committee head emphasized that the diaspora policy, established by national leader Heydar Aliyev, has been significantly expanded and elevated to a new level by President Ilham Aliyev, and that every Azerbaijani living abroad is under the attention of Azerbaijan.

Consul General of Azerbaijan in Kars Zamin Aliyev highly appreciated the organized meeting with the community and expressed satisfaction with the close acquaintance with fellow countrymen.

He underscored that the consulate's doors are accessible to all Azerbaijani individuals.

The head of the House of Azerbaijan in Igdir Ziya Zakir Ajar gave a report on the activities of the House, noting that the House of Azerbaijan has become a home for both Azerbaijanis and the local community, and expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for the opportunity created and the attention shown.

The meeting progressed with a dialogue of perspectives and responses to inquiries.

Azerbaijanis living in Igdir shared their achievements, expanded opportunities for community activities, and also voiced their concerns and difficulties.

They expressed gratitude for the open and sincere discussion.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel