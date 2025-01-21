Baku Initiative Group moots French colonialism's history, current state in Réunion (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. A panel session titled "History and Current State of French Colonialism in Réunion," dedicated to the island of Réunion, remaining under French colonial rule, has taken place within the international conference "Independence of Réunion: A Look at the Colonial Legacy of France and the Path to Sovereignty," organized by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), Trend reports.

The session featured representatives of the people of Réunion, who are fighting for independence, as well as leaders of organizations engaged in anti-colonial activities, experts, and researchers on decolonization.

Romain Katambara, the head of the Ka Ubuntu independence organization, said that his organization is fighting for the independence of colonies in Africa.

"The most important issue for us is liberation from formal 'independence' and achieving real independence, as well as an effective fight against imperialism. Our presence here is important in the fight against France. France creates tensions in the countries it keeps under colonial control.

The Pan-African movement is a movement that enabled African peoples to achieve independence. Réunion seeks to free itself from the dominance of Western imperialism and join the ranks of independent world states. Our country is now a state that serves to maintain France's influence and power," he mentioned.

Fatima Mze Said, a member of the "CSUM Kollektiv Stop Uwambushu" movement from Mayotte, pointed out that the people of Réunion are neither considered Réunionese nor French.

"We must fight against the neocolonial system. We must unite and fight to restore our dignity," she added.

Benjamin Klemen, a member of the Ka Ubuntu organization, emphasized that France shows inhumane treatment towards the people of Réunion.

"Women were subjected to surgeries, falsely claiming they were necessary for their health. However, their children were taken from their wombs and sent to different places. Their names, surnames, and places of birth were also changed. In this way, these children completely lost contact with their families. Thousands of children were forcibly separated from their families," he added.

Notably, the island of Réunion was discovered by Portuguese explorers in the early 1500s. It was captured by the French during the reign of Louis XIV in 1642 and was initially named Bourbon Island. Three years later, the first permanent colony was established.

On Réunion Island, the legacy of colonialism continues to impact the economic, political, and social spheres. France's dominant position on the island and its powerful mechanisms of influence create significant obstacles for the local population's efforts to achieve political and economic independence.

Economically, this is reflected in the island's high dependence on France in terms of foreign trade and investment, the weakening of local production, and a high unemployment rate. Politically, France's models of governance and institutional mechanisms limit the right of the people of Réunion to self-determination and minimize their participation in the decision-making process.

