EIB funds Malmö's energy-efficient housing expansion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved a loan of 225 million euros to support the construction of energy-efficient homes in Malmö, Sweden, Trend reports.

The loan will fund the creation of 1,547 apartments across 13 residential buildings, with completion expected by 2029. The project aims to help Sweden meet its energy-efficiency goals while contributing to the European Union’s broader climate objectives.

Malmö’s municipal housing company, MKB Fastighets AB, will lead the development, ensuring that the new apartments surpass Sweden’s energy-efficiency standards. The construction will occur in phases, with the buildings being spread across various locations in the city, offering mainly one- to four-room apartments.

EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros emphasized the bank's commitment to supporting sustainable urban development: "This investment helps cities like Malmö tackle climate change while enhancing the quality of life for residents."

Malmö, Sweden's third-largest city with a rapidly growing population of 360,000, is an economic hub with strong links to Denmark, particularly through the Öresund Bridge and collaboration with Copenhagen.

Marie Thelander Dellhag, CEO of MKB Fastighets AB, highlighted the importance of climate-conscious development, stating that the EIB financing affirms the project's alignment with Sweden’s environmental standards.

This loan marks the EIB's seventh collaboration with Malmö since their partnership began in 1995 and continues the bank's support for sustainable infrastructure projects in the city.