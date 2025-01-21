Armenian forces and their militant groups brought suffering to Azerbaijani people - victim

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Armenian military forces and their militant groups have caused significant suffering to the Azerbaijani people, a victim from the city of Fuzuli, Vidadi Aliyev, told Trend.

Aliyev, who participated as a victim in the court hearing involving individuals of Armenian descent accused of war crimes, shared his painful experience with our agency.

"The difficulties we faced arose because of those individuals currently facing charges. Armenian soldiers and their bandit gangs destroyed my beautiful home," he said.

The victim emphasized that these actions had caused immense suffering to the Azerbaijani people and insisted that those responsible for the crimes should face the appropriate punishment.

Today, the next hearing commenced in the criminal case regarding crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the conduct of aggressive warfare, genocide, forced population relocation, persecution, torture, robbery, and other illegal acts committed by Armenia and its armed forces, as well as the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" created by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Judge Zeynal Agayev of the Baku Military Court is leading the court's preparatory session at the Baku Judicial Complex.

The preparatory session began on January 17. The defendants are provided with Armenian-language interpreters and defense attorneys.

The prosecution is represented by six prosecutors, while the Azerbaijani government is represented by Rufat Mamedov, head of the Cabinet of Ministers' office, as the victim on behalf of the Azerbaijani state.

Notably, there are more than 531,000 victims and their representatives in this criminal case.

Based on the collected credible evidence, 15 individuals have been charged for crimes committed by the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia and illegal armed formations in a total of 2,548 incidents. The accused are Ghukasyan Arkady Arshaviri (Arshavirovich), Harutyunyan Arayik Vladimiri (Vladimirovich), Sahakyan Bako Sahaki, Ishkhanyan Davit Rubeni, Babayan Davit Klimi (Klimovich), Mnatsakanyan Leva Genrikhi, Manukyan Davit Azati, Martirosyan Garik Grigori, Pashayan Melikset Vladimiri, Allahverdyan Davit Nelsoni, Stepanyan Gurgen Gomerosi, Balayan Levon Romiki, Babayan Madat Arakeli (Arakelovich), Beglaryan Vasili Ivani, and Ghazaryan Erik Roberti. They face charges under several articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, based on the periods of their involvement in criminal acts.

The charges include crimes such as planning, preparation, initiation, or waging an aggressive war (Article 100); attacks on internationally protected persons or institutions (Article 102); genocide (Article 103); destruction of population (Article 105); slavery (Article 106); deportation or forcible transfer of population (Article 107); persecution (Article 109); forcible detention (Article 110); deprivation of liberty contrary to international law (Article 112); use of torture (Article 113); mercenarism (Article 114); violations of laws or customs of war (Article 115); violations of international humanitarian law during armed conflict (Article 116); war theft (Article 118); willful killing (Article 120); illegal entrepreneurship (Article 192); terrorism (Article 214); financing of terrorism (Article 214-1); organization of a criminal association (Article 218); illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, or possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and explosive devices (Article 228); acts threatening aviation security (Article 270-1); attempts on the life of a statesman or public figure (Article 277); violent seizure or retention of power, violent change of the constitutional order (Article 278); and the creation of unauthorized armed formations or groups (Article 279), among other offenses.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel