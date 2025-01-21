Dushanbe, Moscow discuss cooperation in countering threats, challenges

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 21. Another round of Tajik-Russian political consultations on cooperation in countering challenges and threats was held on January 20 in Dushanbe, Trend reports via the Foreign Ministry of Tajikistan.

Farrukh Sharifzoda and Sergey Vershinin, Deputy Foreign Ministers of Russia and Tajikistan, respectively, headed the delegations from each side.

Participants in the event included representatives from relevant ministries and agencies of both countries.

During the consultations, there was an exchange of views on the cooperation between the two countries in ensuring regional security and stability.

Special attention was given to the collaboration between Dushanbe and Moscow on issues related to countering challenges and threats within the frameworks of the UN, CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization), SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization), CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States), and other multilateral organizations.

