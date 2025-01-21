UNEC and the Union of Azerbaijani Scientists Worldwide launch a strategic initiative (PHOTO)

The Rector of Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC), Professor Adalat Muradov, held a formal meeting with members of the Union of Azerbaijani Scientists Worldwide (UASW).

The event, conducted on a virtual platform, was moderated by UASW Chairman Professor Masud Afandiyev, the first Azerbaijani scholar to receive the prestigious Humboldt Award and a Doctor of Physical and Mathematical Sciences. The meeting was attended by Azerbaijani scientists residing and working across various continents.

Professor Adalat Muradov extended a warm welcome to the participants, underscoring that the primary objective of the meeting was to enhance the standing of Azerbaijani science and education within the global education market and scientific community. He emphasized the critical role that Azerbaijani scientists worldwide could play in advancing these goals and promoting the country’s scientific achievements at an international level.

In his remarks, Professor Masud Afandiyev commended UNEC’s initiative, expressing his belief that it would serve as a vital bridge in showcasing Azerbaijani science and education on the global stage. He noted that the meeting provided a valuable platform for the exchange of expertise and ideas within the realms of science and education.

During the session, Azerbaijani scientists from the United States, Canada, Russia, South Korea, Germany, France, Turkey, Austria, and other countries presented proposals for potential collaboration. Key suggestions included the implementation of joint research projects, the co-authoring of scientific publications, the establishment of academic journals, the organization of international scientific conferences, and research initiatives focusing on the economics of education. Additionally, participants advocated for mentorship programs to support the development of young scientists, strategies to enhance the quality of academic articles, identification of priority research topics, and facilitating participation in international conferences. Further recommendations addressed the strategic management of scientific projects, the integration of soft skills in science, the involvement of young scientists in international organizations, and efforts to achieve international accreditation. It was also decided to designate country-specific coordinators to foster networking and ensure effective collaboration among Azerbaijani scientists.

Concluding the meeting, Rector Adalat Muradov announced the launch of two initiatives at UNEC: “Popularizing Science” and “Science is Beautiful: From School to Science.” He extended an invitation to Azerbaijani scientists to actively participate in these initiatives, urging them to contribute to the advancement of Azerbaijani science and to support educational outreach efforts aimed at highlighting the significance of science in schools.