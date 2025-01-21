Türkiye updates death toll in hotel fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The number of deaths in a fire at a hotel in the ski resort of Kartalkaya in Türkiye's Bolu province has reached 66 people, while the number of wounded is 51, Minister of Internal Affairs of Türkiye Ali Yerlikaya said, Trend reports.

“Unfortunately, 66 people were lost and 51 injured in a fire that broke out this morning in a hotel in Kartalkaya. The fire has already been extinguished; cooling works are continuing. As a result of searches in the rooms, 66 bodies have been found so far,” he said.

The fire started on the fourth floor of the 11-story building at night around 03:30 local time. Thirty fire engines and 28 ambulances rushed to the scene.

Although Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydin stated that the cause of the fire is not yet known, he speculated that the fire started on the floor where the restaurant was located. At the time of the fire, 234 guests were in the hotel.

The investigation of the fire has been launched.