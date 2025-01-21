BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Réunion citizens are not recognized as either Réunion citizens or French, and therefore, we must fight against the neocolonial system, said Fatima Mze Said, representative of the Collectif Stop Uwambushu à Mayotte (CSUM), Trend reports.

In her speech at the international conference titled "Réunion's Independence: A Look at Colonial Legacy and France's Path to Sovereignty," organized by the Baku Initiative Group in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Said emphasized that Réunion is being exploited by France, adding: "We must unite and fight for the restoration of our dignity."

To note, the island of Réunion was discovered by Portuguese explorers in the early 1500s. It was captured by the French during the reign of Louis XIV in 1642 and was initially named Bourbon Island. Three years later, the first permanent colony was established.

On Réunion Island, the legacy of colonialism continues to impact the economic, political, and social spheres. France's dominant position on the island and its powerful mechanisms of influence create significant obstacles for the local population's efforts to achieve political and economic independence.

Economically, this is reflected in the island's high dependence on France in terms of foreign trade and investment, the weakening of local production, and a high unemployment rate. Politically, France's models of governance and institutional mechanisms limit the right of the people of Réunion to self-determination and minimize their participation in the decision-making process.

