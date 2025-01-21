BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. African peoples need awakening their political and historical consciousness, Chairman of the Ka Ubuntu Independence Movement Romaine Katambara said, Trend reports.

Katambara made the remark at an international conference today, titled "Independence of Réunion: A Look at France's Colonial Legacy and the Path to Sovereignty" today, with the organizational support of the Baku Initiative Group.

He noted that every nation should determine its own destiny and understand its history.

"Many claim that some African countries are independent. But this is not true. An independent country should not have foreign military bases on its territory, nor should it be under the control of external forces.

We must free ourselves from this so-called independence. We must work hard for the freedom of Réunion and make our voice heard in the international community. We thank Azerbaijan for providing us with this opportunity," he added.

Notably, the island of Réunion was discovered by Portuguese explorers in the early 1500s. It was captured by the French during the reign of Louis XIV in 1642 and was initially named Bourbon Island. Three years later, the first permanent colony was established.

On Réunion Island, the legacy of colonialism continues to impact the economic, political, and social spheres. France's dominant position on the island and its powerful mechanisms of influence create significant obstacles for the local population's efforts to achieve political and economic independence.

Economically, this is reflected in the island's high dependence on France in terms of foreign trade and investment, the weakening of local production, and a high unemployment rate. Politically, France's models of governance and institutional mechanisms limit the right of the people of Réunion to self-determination and minimize their participation in the decision-making process.

