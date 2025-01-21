President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President, dear Brother,

We are deeply shocked by the news of the fire at a hotel in the Kartalkaya resort in Bolu province, which resulted in the loss of many lives.

In light of this tragedy, I share your sorrow and extend my deep condolences to you, the families and loved ones of the victims, and the brotherly people of Turkiye, on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan. I also wish a swift recovery to the injured.

May Allah rest their souls in peace!" the letter reads.